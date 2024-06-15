Millwall ‘devastated’ as goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Matija Sarki imn action for Montenegro against Belgium - EPA/Olivier Matthys

Matija Sarkic, the Millwall goalkeeper, has tragically died aged 26 having reportedly fallen ill days after playing for Montenegro.

Grimsby-born Sarkic, who has a twin brother who is also a footballer, is said to have become unwell at an apartment in the town of Budva having been on international duty.

Friends reportedly called for an ambulance but he was pronounced dead around 6.30am local time on Saturday.

Millwall said in a statement: “Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Šarkic has passed away at the age of 26.

“Sarkic, the Lions’ No 1 one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

“A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

‘Cruel news – rest in piece Matty’

Sarkic’s team-mates posted tributes, with Danny McNamara saying: “Terrible news. Sending all my love to his family. Cherish every moment.”

Romain Esse said: “Cruel news – rest in piece Matty. I can’t believe it.”

Joe Bryan added: “We’ve lost a truly wonderful young man. Rest in perfect peace my friend. You will be sorely missed everywhere.”

Millwall Supporters’ Club posted on X: “What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion.”

Sarkic was at Aston Villa before joining Wolves in 2020, spending most of his career out on loan before signing for Millwall last summer.

He started Montenegro’s friendly against Belgium a week ago on Thursday, making a string of saves in a 2-0 defeat.

Sarkic’s twin brother, Oliver, is an attacking midfielder who was previously at Leeds United, Burton Albion and Blackpool but now plays at Decic in Montenegro.

The Football Association of Montenegro said: “The Football Association of Montenegro hereby expresses its sincere condolences to the Sarkic family.”

It added that the date and time of the Millwall keeper’s funeral, as well as the commemoration, would be announced later.

