Millwall chief executive Kavanagh to leave club

Steve Kavanagh is also a non-executive director on the English Football League board [Rex Features]

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh is to leave the club after eight years in the role.

The Lions won promotion to the Championship during his first season in charge in 2016-17, where they have remained since.

Millwall’s chairman, James Berylson told the club's website: “I would like to thank Steve for his leadership and dedication to the club.

“Steve was a significant force within the club to stabilise and grow both football and non-football operations."

Chief operating officer Billy Taylor will also be leaving The Den, along with director of football operations and recruitment Alex Aldridge.

The Lions have brought in former Charlton Athletic head of recruitment Steve Gallen as director of football to head up Aldridge's department.

Millwall ended the Championships season in 13th place in the table.