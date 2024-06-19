Millpond hosting annual motocross races Saturday

Jun. 18—It's motocross time in northwest Montana!

One of Libby's signature summer events is happening this Saturday at the Millpond Motocross track.

The track is located on Fish Pond Road, just east of Libby.

Racers will come from northwest Montana, Idaho, Washington and Canada.

"We are so thankful for the support we get from our hard-working volunteers, the local community and generous businesses," race organizer Jenn Remp said. "One of our goals is to get electricity on the property so we can do night races. A lot of the money we make during race weekend goes into upgrading our equipment."

The all-volunteer outfit, in operation since 2003, also has a new stand for its flag waver at the start and finish line.

"Doug Adams is one of our biggest fans and he built us a new stand," Remp said. "That's the type of blessing we have from our volunteers."

Gates open at 11 a.m. with practice at 1:30 p.m. Racing is underway at 3:30 p.m. There will be concessions and a beer garden.

There are typically 100 gate positions ranging from 0-5 years-old beginners to paid professionals.

A sound system helps fans keep up on the action throughout the entire event.

"We will also have awesome raffle prizes donated by local businesses," Remp said.

Tickets are $10 per person and family passes are $25.