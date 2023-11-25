Millions of DAB radio listeners to be locked out of stations including Classic FM

Aled Jones, a presenter on Classic FM. In January the station will switch to DAB+ - Andrew Crowley

Millions of listeners with digital radios will soon no longer be able to tune in to popular stations including Classic FM.

Major channels are abandoning older Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) radios in favour of new DAB+ technology – forcing listeners to buy a more modern radio.

It comes after many listeners were pushed to switch to digital radio after the Government announced ambitions to turn off the FM signal in 2015.

This will now not happen until at least 2030, but many digital radio models are now becoming obsolete as they can only pick up the DAB signal, and not the superior DAB+.

Classic FM, which has around 4.5 million listeners, is the among the popular stations to announce it will switch over to DAB+.

Nearly 50m adults, or 88pc of those aged over 15, listened to their favourite radio station at least once a week, according to figures from Rajar (Radio Joint Audience Research).

Of those listeners, 42pc listen using a DAB or DAB+ radio, with a further 24pc listening through websites, apps and smart speakers.

One third of DAB radio owners who listen at home do not have DAB+ capacity. Around 10.1m UK households have a DAB+ set either at home or in at least one car, and there are just 4.8m DAB+ sets in homes, according to data from media regulator Ofcom.

The BBC has said it is “committed to continue to serve” those with DAB radios. Yet Classic FM will turn off its DAB signal when it switches to the new service on Jan 2, meaning fans will need a DAB+ compatible radio to keep listening.

The channel, which launched in 1992 as a specialised station for classical music, will still be available on FM radio. Bauer Media channels, including Absolute 80s, Planet Rock and Virgin Anthems, are among those which have also made the switch to DAB+.

The first DAB radio stations in the UK were launched in 1995 by the BBC. DAB+ shows, which offer better sound quality, began in 2016.

One radio producer at a DAB+ station warned that buying a digital radio secondhand could now lead to listeners missing out on their favourite channels.

Listeners will be forced to buy new DAB+ radios

He said: “A lot of people who don’t listen to the radio anymore are selling those on Facebook marketplace or eBay and a lot of people think they’re getting a bargain. That’s because the ones sold in shops now, to comply with legislation, have to have DAB+ as part of what they can tune into.”

The producer said listeners often called in to the station to complain that they could not get their radio to play the right channel. He said: “It’s older people, people trying to be a bit thrifty. It doesn’t happen every day but it’s a fairly regular thing for DAB+ stations.”

Emily Jolley, an audio merchandiser for John Lewis, said: “DAB radios are seeing steady growth – up 4pc since August alone. This is driven by a few key factors, including customers future-proofing as more stations become digital only.”

But although several commercial stations have made the switch, the BBC said it was “committed” to audiences listening through DAB services. Classic FM was approached for comment. In 2021, a government review by the Department for Media, Culture and Sport recommended that FM signals should continue in the UK until at least 2030.