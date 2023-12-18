East Coast storm updates: Heavy rain, flash flooding, power outages hit Northeast after record-setting rain in South

More than 250,000 customers are without power in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as a powerful storm -- which first slammed the South with heavy rain this weekend -- barrels north.

Residents living along the Interstate 95 corridor can expect a dangerous commute on Monday morning as heavy rain and strong winds continue to affect the region.

PHOTO: Pedestrians carry umbrellas as they walks through heavy rain in Times Square in New York City, December 18, 2023. (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

PHOTO: Cars drive through heavy rain and wind as they approach Tarrytown from the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Dec. 18, 2023. (Seth Harrison/The Journal News/USA Today Network)

Eleven states from Maryland to Maine are under flood watches on Monday morning.

High wind alerts were issued from North Carolina to Maine, with wind gusts forecast to be as high as 60 mph. Winds have already gusted to 51 mph at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

PHOTO: Pedestrians carry umbrellas as they walks through heavy rain in Times Square in New York City, December 18, 2023 (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

By Monday afternoon, the rain will stop in New York City and will be lingering in New England.

MORE: Sea level rise is expected to worsen coastal flooding -- even on sunny days, according to new NOAA report

The storm first brought rain to Florida and record-breaking flooding to South Carolina this weekend.

More than 16 inches of rain fell between Charleston and Georgetown, South Carolina, flooding neighborhoods and stalling cars. A few areas received about 6 inches of rain in six hours.

PHOTO: Pedestrians carry umbrellas as they walks through heavy rain in Times Square in New York City, December 18, 2023. (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

MORE: How rising sea levels will affect New York City, America's most populous city

Charleston measured its highest "non-tropical" tide on record, and its fourth-highest tide overall, when accounting for those that occurred amid tropical systems.

Authorities made dozens of rescues during the flooding rains, Jackie Broach, public information officer for Georgetown County, told The Associated Press. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

East Coast storm updates: Heavy rain, flash flooding, power outages hit Northeast after record-setting rain in South originally appeared on abcnews.go.com