Million Manhoef pleased to get off the mark

Stoke City forward Million Manhoef scored his first goal for the club over the weekend in the 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Talking about how happy he was to hit the back of the net, the 22-year-old said: "Very. I think it was overdue, especially when I missed a big chance (in the first half).

"I can be an important player with goals and assists. When you don't score in the first six, seven games, it gets a bit in your head, but hopefully, it will get better from here."