Million dollar question is who sits among Bruins D on Opening Night?

BOSTON – The Bruins are exactly one exhibition game away from a pretty difficult decision on their back end.

That's because the B's defensemen corps has made it through the preseason in good health after dealing Adam McQuaid to the New York Rangers at the start of training camp, and they have seven legit NHL D-men for six spots in the lineup. Torey Krug proved he was healthy making his preseason debut on Wednesday night in the 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and Kevan Miller and Charlie McAvoy are both over whatever illness bugged them while the team was in China.

So it becomes a tough choice for Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy provided the Bruins get through Saturday night's exhibition finale against the Flyers fully healthy. That's an assumption the B's won't make until their Oct. 3 opener vs. the Washington Capitals is here, but it also makes one wonder what Boston's options could be.

Would they scratch John Moore after signing him to a significant five year, $13.75 million contract on July 1, and instead go with all the incumbents that helped them get to 112 points last season? Would they scratch Matt Grzelcyk as one of the least experienced blue liners among a group that's got a lot of money tied up in Zdeno Chara, Krug, Moore and Kevan Miller?

Would it be Brandon Carlo are there were times in the first half of last season when the second year D-man admittedly struggled to find his groove?

Cassidy went through some of the mental gymnastics after Wednesday night's preseason loss to Detroit, but didn't sound like he had any concrete answers to a difficult question.

"Clearly one [defenseman] will have to [sit] unless we have an injury or someone's not ready. Torey [Krug] just needs to play. He hasn't played, so he's just starting. So some of [feel for the game] stuff will have to come for him, and maybe [he's] forced in opening night because of a situation where he couldn't get in early. We understand that. As for the rest of the core, Zee [Zdeno Chara] is going to go in Saturday, and he's played in the league a long time.

"I thought Charlie [McAvoy] was rusty tonight. He only played one game in China, was under the weather for a while, so he's going to have to tighten up. I think there's a lot of our guys [that need to tighten up]. I'm hoping that they understand what's at stake, and they'll be able to do that. It'll be a mental switch that they can turn on here, and I‘d like to see more of it by Saturday but certainly next week. I trust that this team knows that. But to get back to your question, I couldn't tell you who's going to be out next Wednesday, which D. We're still sorting through it."

Obviously sitting a player on opening night doesn't relegate them to that fate for the other 81 games in the regular season, but the decision will give everybody an idea of how the Bruins view their back end situation with a surplus of talent right.

