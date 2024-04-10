Milligan, Witten rebuilding Buffs’ flag football program

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s only April, but this week there will be footballs flying around at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Milligan’s flag football squad has been hard at work this spring, and now finds themselves in the stretch run of the 2024 campaign.

Women from nine different states have all came together under Elizabethton native Ryan Witten, to compete in the emerging sport of flag football. The Buffs started their program back in 2021, but hadn’t gained much traction.

According to Witten, the university contemplated cutting the program altogether, until they approached him with the offer to be head coach.

“Football has been such a blessing to me and my family her in Elizabethton,” he said. “I just thought, why not be able to teach it in a different realm.”

After some re-energizing and serious recruiting, Witten had helped compile a squad that relishes the change to play the sport they love – as well as help build something special together.

“I kind of wanted to be part of it being built-up and having their own season, really,” freshman Samantha Urso said. “I wanted to be a part of that.”

“Women’s sports is slowly growing every single day and being a part of something like this has been such an honor,” fellow freshman Kiara Gusman-Sagapolu explained. “To just be here, as Milligan is continuing to grow its program, I’m going to be a part of it from the very bottom to the top.”

“It’s just super awesome to see our growth and improvement,” Witten added. “The challenge that’s ahead – there’s programs we are playing that are ahead of us, but us getting on the field is a win.”

“I tell them all the time – every day we’re improving and at the end of the day, that’s what matters.”

The Buffs are 6-7 in the 2024 campaign, as they prepare to play the squad’s first home game on Saturday against Reinhardt. Kickoff from Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton is slated for 1 p.m.

