Milligan flag football shuts down Campbellsville in home finale

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Buffs closed out their 2024 home slate with a pair of victories over the Tigers inside Citizens Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The opening game went scoreless into the second quarter, until Bridgette Keyser lofted a touchdown pass into the arms of Abbylin LaPrise. Milligan led 7-0 at halftime.

In the second half, an acrobatic, one-handed snag by Caitlin Quinn setup an easy pitch-and-catch score to Kiara Gusman-Sagapolu early on. After a failed extra point try, the home team led 13-0.

Milligan would go onto blank Campbellsville, 26-0.

It was another stellar defensive performance for the ladies in Orange in the second game, as they secured a second shutout, 14-0.

