Milligan falls in extra innings to top seed Reinhardt in the AAC tournament

Kingsport, TN — The Milligan buffaloes were one win away from playing for the A-A-C baseball championship and locking up a spot in the NAIA nationals but 1st they would have to get past top-seeded Reinhardt. Something they had done last night at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport…

The Eagles would strike first when Adam Christopher hits into the fielder choice, they would turn the double play but run scores… 1-0 Eagles

Back come the Buffaloes in the bottom half of the 1st….. Buffs Ryan Molinari also hits into the fielder choice.. the throw to 1st is wild and allows Braden Spano from Greeneville to race home… The game was tied at 1-all

Buffs would take the lead when Cade Kalehuawehe hits one down the right field line where it almost bounces over the fence …. Molinari would come home to score… 2-1 Milligan

Then more from the buffaloes… Andrew Mathias goes shopping in the gap for the single that brought home Kalehuawehe to score, Milligan led 3-1 but they couldn’t hold it

Reinhardt comes back to win 9-8 with 3 runs in the 10th inning

