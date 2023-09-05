Millie Bobby Brown's shaggy textured bob is a hairstyle to die for

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Bobs are 2023's IT girl haircut (cc. Lady Gaga, Hailey Bieber , Kim Kardashian and co.). And waving the flag for Gen Z with her take on the trending style is Millie Bobby Brown.

Just short of 24 hours ago, the Stranger Things actor debuted a bedhead-chic version of the shoulder-length cut. As shown in the video reel below, Millie's locks have been loosely curled and finished with texture and extra volume in the roots. *Chef's kiss*

One could say that she's giving her millennial Hollywood counterparts a run for their bouffant money... uhhh, hi, hello the 80s?!

Doesn't she just look so effortlessly put together? A boss b*tch if I ever did see one!

The above post arrived on our feeds via Douglas Cosmetics, a German multinational perfumery and cosmetics chain, who shared that Mills will be doing a public appearance in their Berlin store to celebrate the launch of her new florencebymills perfume, Wildly Me. Mark your calendars, international folk!

Now, while the actor's fragrance is yet to be made available in the UK *hint hint*, what we can provide is a cheat sheet, if you will, on how to recreate her hairstyle at home. Whether or not you have hip-skimming lengths or are sporting a mod pixie cut, the following two products will provide tresses we're sure MBB would be proud of.

Just wave your locks (post using heat protectant!) with the Remington Proluxe 4-in-1 Hair Waver, £42 and finish with a spritz of the Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist, £27 et voilá!

Body ody ody for dayssss.

Follow Lia on Instagram.

You Might Also Like