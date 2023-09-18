Millie Bobby Brown responds to Bon Jovi wedding performance rumours

Jun Sato - Getty Images

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the rumours that Bon Jovi will perform at her wedding to his son, Jake Bongiovi.

Brown announced that she was engaged to Bongiovi earlier this year in a sweet Instagram post, where she showed off her engagement ring.

With Bongiovi being the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi, rumours have, naturally, circulated that he might perform at their wedding. In an interview with Hoda and Jenna (seen here via their TikTok account), Brown shut down those rumours.

Related: Lily Allen shares how she met Stranger Things star husband David Harbour

"I feel like that’s asking me to go and, like, do like a full-on play for everyone. I think the man needs a break. He doesn’t stop. He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break," Brown said.

The hosts jokingly suggested he could "just be the father of the groom." She replied, "Exactly, that would be wild. I don’t know if he’ll be able to be just that."

No matter the case, the Enola Holmes star is very excited to marry Bongiovi, who she has been with since 2021. About the wedding, she added, "It’s a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re really both very excited."

ANGELA WEISS - Getty Images

Related: Stranger Things star's new movie debuts with 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Brown previously revealed that she has plans for a private wedding, while she also recently expanded on those plans, saying she values the privacy of the day above all else.

"That's really important as something my parents value, and my family value and my fiancé values," she said.

Brown has had a big year so far, as she has also seen the release of her first novel, which is based on her incredible family history and which she plans to turn into a movie.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

You Might Also Like