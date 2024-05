Lennon Miller's market value has risen by over 50% after a fine campaign at Motherwell, according to Transfermarkt.

The 17-year-old managed 32 appearances for Stuart Kettlewell's side despite an injury lay-off, scoring twice - both in the League Cup group stages.

Having impressed in the middle of the park, the website says Miller's market value has risen by €500k to €1.5m.

Will Motherwell have to fend off any bids in the summer?