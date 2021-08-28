Millers' ground game overwhelms Braves

Aug. 28—The most dominant entity at the Terre Haute South-Noblesville football game was Mother Nature, more specifically, her lightning. Delays due to lightning delayed the majority of Friday's game for over two hours at Noblesville's Beaver Materials Field.

A close second to Mother Nature's influence on the proceedings was Noblesville's running game. The Braves just didn't have an answer for the Millers' full house backfield attack.

Noblesville rushed for 325 of its 383 rushing yards in the first half as the Braves were overwhelmed by a 45-12 count in the nonconference contest.

Logan Shoffner accounted for 235 of the yards on the ground and he scored four touchdowns. The fullback did almost all of his damage on inside handoffs up the middle, cleverly disguised by Noblesville's blocking schemes.

"We worked at it all week, but they run it really well. You have to got to center on your keys. Even though it's a power T backfield, it's still option responsibility. We had guys assigned to middle and outside, but when they had big runs, our guys were trying to do too much," South coach Tim Herrin said.

How good was the Millers' running game out of the Wing-T-style attack? Noblesville never attempted a pass.

The Braves moved the ball at times too, but just couldn't keep up with the Millers' prodigious output. If you take away two bad snaps that put the Braves 39 yards in arrears in team yardage, South rushed for 172 yards, led by Josh Cottee's 63 yards.

What held South back, and allowed the game to get out of hand, were turnovers. Two fumbles and one interception — two of the turnovers occurred deep in enemy territory on the first possession of each half — were all turned into Millers' points.

Story continues

"We thought we played better offensively most of the game, but the turnovers early ... we wanted to make them drive and not give up big runs, but we let that happen early. The turnovers allowed it to get away for a bit," Herrin said.

Before the on-field thunder, came the off-field lightning. Delays plagued the game from the start. A downpour occurred just before kickoff, delaying the start until 8 p.m.

In a brief period of play after the first lightning delay, Noblesville (2-0) demonstrated its dominance on the ground. The Millers only needed four plays to march 80 yards, all of the yards gained on the ground. A 47-yard run by Alairic Rogers-Walton set up a 17-yard touchdown run by Shoffner. His score typified what Noblesville did best with its three-man backfield, misdirection. Shoffner's run was an inside handoff with Noblesville's line dragging left, a sign of more to come.

An interception by Noblesville's Trey Speek on South's second play from scrimmage set up another Millers' drive. The ball was on the 3-yard line when another delay stopped the contest.

Action didn't resume until 90 minutes later. When it did, Shoffner went to work again.

The 5-foot-6 Shoffner was very difficult to pick up behind Noblesville's big offensive line. Moreover, Noblesville quarterbacks Connor Meindering (injured early in the game) and Jace Riggs crouched behind center to further disguise the handoff.

Shoffner ran wild. After South had held Noblesville to a field goal after resumption of the game, Shoffner reeled off touchdown runs of 39 and 71 yards, all of them gained on handoffs up the middle. Shoffner had another 36-yard run — he had 214 rushing yards at halftime — to set up Rogers-Walton's 3-yard touchdown with 5:01 left in the second quarter to put the Millers up 32-0.

The Braves moved the ball themselves via the Cottees. On South's final series of the first half, quarterback Kyle Cottee gained 42 yards on the ground in an 80-yard drive. He capped it by giving Noblesville a taste of its own medicine, a well-disguised keeper up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown scamper. Still, South trailed 32-6 at the halftime break.

South tinkered in the second half, playing Nic Yatsko, Brady Wilson and Chris Herrin at quarterback, but a fumble by Yatsko on the first play from scrimmage proved costly. Noblesville got the ball at the South 28 and scored one play later as Shoffner cashed in his final touchdown with a 12-yard scamper. The Millers triggered the running clock via a 10-yard Jack Skomp romp to make it 45-6.

South (0-2) never gave in. Alex Rose rushed for all of his 35 yards in the second half, including a 4-yard touchdown run late.

South returns home next Friday to play its first Conference Indiana game as Bloomington North visits. South will not leave Vigo County in its next six contests.

"I think offensively in the line we got better, I thought our backs ran harder, kickoff was good. I think we got a week better, even though the score doesn't show it against a good 6A team," Herrin said. "Not leaving Terre Haute for six weeks? That's a good thing for a young team."