Miller's game winner boosts Charleston past Hofstra

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Sam Miller scored 20 points and his layup with nine seconds left carried Charleston past Hofstra 69-67 on Saturday.

Following Miller's layup, Grant Riller stole the ball from Jalen Ray to preserve the win.

Hofstra's Issac Kante tied it at 67 on a layup with 40 seconds left. The teams traded 3-pointers when Ray made one with 91 seconds to go and gave Hofstra its last lead, 65-64. Miller's 3 31 seconds later gave Charleston (11-8, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association) the lead.

Riller scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Zep Jasper scored 13.

Dasure Buie led Hofstra (14-5, 5-1) with 19 points and nine assists, Tareq Cobunr scored 16 with five 3s, Ray 12 and Kante 10 with 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25