It’s Miller time: Transfer portal wide receiver Dymere Miller commits to Rutgers football

Rutgers football landed a playmaker wide receiver in Dymere Miller following a weekend official visit. Miller joins Rutgers out of the transfer portal after having spent the previous four years at Monmouth.

Miller joins Rutgers with one year of eligibility left.

Last season, Miller was dominant for Monmouth with 90 catches for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished his college career at Monmouth was 169 catches for 2,408 yards with 17 touchdowns.

He also has been offered by UConn, FAU, Pittsburgh and Texas Tech among others.

Miller already took a visit to Texas Tech. A scheduled visit to Pittsburgh has been canceled.

He made the announcement via social media on Sunday afternoon:

The commitment of Miller is significant for Rutgers. Blessed with good speed, Miller joins a wide receivers room that has some good returning veteran talent in players like Christian Dremel and some exciting young players such as Ian Strongand Jesse Ofurie.

Miller’s production and his ability to stretch the field with his speed could benefit a Rutgers offense that was improved this past season but lacked big play ability.

