Miller, Timbrook make All-State Baseball team
Local students
First team:
Stocton Timbrook, Abilene, Sr.
Zach Miller, Abilene, Sr.
Second team:
Kyson Becker, Abilene, Sr.
Heath Hoekman, Abilene, Soph.
Aven Woods, Chapman, Soph.
Honorable Mentions:
Drew Hansen, Abilene, Sr.
Lane Hoekman, Abilene, Soph.
Jake Bartley, Abilene, Fr.
Cooper Lewis, Chapman, Jr.
4A All-State Baseball
Pitcher
Victor Christal, Bishop Miege, Sr.
Landon Haines, Circle, Sr.
Dub Chipman, Fort Scott, Jr.
Yogi Purdy, Atchison, Soph.
Daegan Vinduska, Rock Creek, Sr.
Owen Blaine, Ottawa, Sr.
Stocton Timbrook, Abilene, Sr.
Cooper Sieben, Rock Creek, Jr.
Parker Clubb, Mulvane, Soph.
Catcher
Zach Miller, Abilene, Sr.
Jeter Purdy, Atchison, Sr.
Drew Becker, Rock Creek, Jr.
Brady Welker, Scott City, Sr.
Infielder
Luke Schultz, Louisburg, Jr.
Lars Koester, Chanute, Sr.
Brock Gibbs, Tonganoxie, Jr.
Boston Bruce, Atchison, Sr.
T.J. Kerns, Ottawa, Sr.
Rhett Smith, Chanute, Sr.
Outfielder
Scotty Carr, Rose Hill, Sr.
Jayden Mies, Pratt, Sr.
Declan Battle, Louisburg, Sr.
Cole Pladson, Clay Center, Jr.
Brody Seidl, McPherson, Jr.
Utility
Trevor McGraw, Tonganoxie, Sr.
Rocco Lofreddo, Fort Scott, Sr.
Designated Hitter
Nathaniel Lamm, Louisburg, Sr.
4A Player of the Year
Cole Pladson, Clay Center, Jr.
4A Pitcher of the Year
Victor Christal, Bishop Miege, Sr.
4A Coach of the Year
Shane Sieben, Rock Creek
4A All-State Baseball Second Team
Pitcher
Ian Razak, McPherson, Jr.
Landon Rowland, Parsons, Sr.
Colton Roberts, Rose Hill, Jr.
Kyson Becker, Abilene, Sr.
Merek Deavenport, Tonganoxie, Soph.
Pruitt Nowlin, Wamego, Sr.
Catcher
Danny Napier, Louisburg, Soph.
Colten Tadtman, Clay Center, Jr.
Infielder
Hudson Baker, Labette County, Sr.
Brody Haskell, Augusta, Soph.
J.D. Troutman, Paola, Jr.
Heath Hoekman, Abilene, Soph.
Donovan Debita, Rock Creek, Jr.
Luke Nelson, Bishop Miege, Soph.
Brady Hope, Larned, Sr.
Hunter Loethen, Paola, Jr.
Outfielder
Cash Carson, Buhler, Jr.
Owen Schmidt, Pratt, Jr.
Jack Anderson, Louisburg, Sr.
Spencer Goldston, Fort Scott, Sr.
Utility
Aven Woods, Chapman, Soph.
Josiah Schmidt, Pratt, Soph.
Ryker Zoeller, Rock Creek, Jr.
Designated Hitter
Cooper Nace, Rose Hill, Sr.
Brock Lubbers, Rock Creek, Fr.
4A All-State Honorable Mentions
Carson Shaver – Larned, Logan Beebe – McPherson, Jr. Brock Richardson – McPherson, Carter Bengston – McPherson, Mikey Ramsey – Parsons, Brett Davidson – Baldwin, Skylan Branman – Wellington, Blake Costlow – Paola, Kris Harding – Chanute, Jagger Dey – Baldwin, Brody Boss – Parsons, Kamen Sprague – Independence, Jimmy Bunyard – Independence, Cooper Lewis – Chapman, Tate Phillips – Parsons, Cade Strathman – McPherson, Landon Rowland – Parsons, Jace Henderson – Buhler, Nolan Fevurly – Mulvane, Cash Killan – Circle, Gavin Kiser – Augusta, Manny Myers – Mulvane, Lucas Sorensen – Mulvane, Reed Hackleman – Mulvane, Sky Branman – Wellington, Cole Rickard – El Dorado, Cameron Mock – Rose Hill, Rhett Briggs – Rose Hill, Dusty Bannister – Wellington, Colton Fowler – Andale/Garden Plain, Tristan Tencleve – Wellington, Grady Scnalon – EL Dorado, Nate Fugarino – El Dorado, Jack Segenhagen – Holton, Barrett Bolen – Pratt, Alex Saad – Louisburg, Armani Ysac – Ulysses, Weston Johnson – Hugoton, Avery Radke – Scott City, Landon Bell – Atchison, Casey McCarn – Rock Creek, Brandon Krainbill – Rock Creek, Max Younie – Pratt, Carson Pore – Pratt, Caleb Strong – Pratt, Chaz Teafatiller – Pratt, Jack Bartley – Abilene, Isaac Bregreen – Clay Center, Drew Hansen – Abilene, Lane Hoekman – Abilene, Payton Breese – Concordia, Thomas McINtyre – Wamego, Morgan Brumfiled- Clay Center, Brody Hayes – Clay Center, Macoy Moody – Wamego, Ian Harlow – Labette County, Cedrick Martin – Fort Scott, Cal Dosens – Fort Scott, Lennox Vann – Fort Scott, Steele Saville – Circle, Easton Smith – Circle, Jaxon Dame – Circle, William Wolf – Circle, Jasper Logan – Paola, David Mercer – Paola, Xander Meining – Paola, Blake Struble – Rose Hill