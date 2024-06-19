Miller represented Coventry softball for All-Conference, All-State teams

COVENTRY — After missing her sophomore year due to recovering from a torn anterior cruciate legitimate, Coventry senior Sarah Miller accomplished one of her four goals entering the season. She was selected to represent the Coventry Patriots softball team for All-Conference and All-State teams.

Miller said being recognized for these awards means so much to her since it shows how far she has come since her injury and her hard work.

“I think overall I’ve just become a more confident and a smart player,” Miller said. “I make smarter plays in the field at shortstop and my IQ has definitely increased. My consistency and efficiency has definitely come a long way at the plate. The hard work that I put in has made me the player I am today.”

Specifically, Miller said she has become more consistent and efficient with runners in scoring positions. She said she was more reliable when your team needed a base hit or needed to move a runner over.

When Miller was recovering from her injury, she said watching it from an outside perspective greatly helped. She added it made her a more aggressive hitter after watching her teammates at the plate for an entire year.

“I learned a lot from helping my teammates because I would try to give hitting advice to my teammates,” Miller said. “I learned to be a more consistent hitter and learned not to be afraid to swing at a first-pitch strike because it just increases your chances at getting on base.”

Watching from the sidelines allowed Miller to see it from the pitcher's perspective. She said she took her game to the next level by recognizing that the first pitch is the best pitch you'll see.

Once the pitcher gets ahead in the count, Miller said they start throwing rise balls, curve balls, or change-ups out of the strike zone.

When Miller recognized this, she said it took her offensive game to a new level. It raised her average score by 112 points, from .440 in her sophomore year to .552 in her junior year.

Although Miller said she has never been a home run hitter, her approach never changed after her injury.

“I think as softball players, we hit home runs when we don’t aim for them,” Miller said. “I don’t aim to hit home runs. I aim to hit base hits because all season I trusted Elizabeth Mitchell and Brooke Blouin, who would back me up in the lineup. My mindset has always been strong line drive contact, and the home runs will follow.”

Opposite-field hitting is also where Miller saw improvement. Specifically, she said opposite-field hitting got stronger from lifting weights in the offseason.

In addition, a pitch Miller said a pitch that doesn’t present as many challenges as it once did is the changeup. While she said the changeup still causes her the most problems, she said she is much better at waiting on it and keeping her hands through it now.

Patience has allowed Miller to continue to grow as a hitter. After she got bigger and stronger in the offseason, she said she stopped swinging at pitches she didn’t need to swing at.

She added that looking at it from the pitcher’s perspective from the sidelines is why it’s no longer a weakness.

“I think this junior year with coming back from injury and watching from afar has allowed me to learn a lot of things about what the pitcher is thinking, what their intentions are on the mound, and what they see in a hitter,” Miller said. “I’ve been able to take their goals and balance it with what I want to do. I do a really good job of being really aggressive but not over-eager.”

After playing third base her freshman year, Miller transitioned to being the team’s shortstop this year. However, it had no impact on her defense.

She said what stood out to her was her ability to keep things clean. This led to her success, as she said she had 52 total chances and only committed four errors. Overall, her fielding percentage was .923.

“I became more consistent with my fielding,” Miller said. “In my freshman year, I didn’t nearly have many chances, but I think I made around the same amount of errors with fewer chances.”

Being clean on the field and consistent from my freshman year to now has significantly improved. Something I’m very impressed with is my ability to stay calm in the field.”

At shortstop, Miller said having a team that would support her helped her confidence. She said she continued to stay confident despite making a mistake by reminding herself of what she was capable of.

With Miller prioritizing getting stronger in the offseason, she said it allowed her to improve her range and versatility in the field.

“My range as a fielder has allowed me to stay on my feet more,” Miller said. “I found that my freshman year, I wasn’t as fast and strong as I am now. I found myself diving for a lot of balls that I can now reach on my feet. That alone just increased my strength and speed that has made me capable of making plays that I couldn’t quite before.”

Repetition has allowed Miller to make throws she couldn’t make before. She said the different throws she can make now are side arm throws for double plays and throwing on the run.

While she was out for a year, Miller said she always thought she could make All-Conference and All-State.

“It's something I’ve been hungry for since I was a freshman, and it’s something I worked for,” Miller said. “There were four things on my mind at the beginning of the high school season. I wanted All-Conference, All-State, All-Junior, and a state championship. I was hungry to get this far and couldn’t be more grateful. The hard work paid off, and I had an amazing team working with to me to reach this point.”

Miller added that her support system allowed her to get to this point. She credits her teammates for their support through her journey back from injury.

Without her mom, Jennifer, Miller said it wouldn’t have been possible to achieve these goals.

“My family has been a great support to me as well,” Miller said. “Without my mom's help of taking me to all these batting lessons and travel ball, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Without her guidance and endless support throughout my injury, I’m not where I am today.”

Miller said she looks forward to running it back with the team next year since they will only lose two seniors.

“I’m excited to get to get to work with this group again,” Miller said. “I’m excited to see the difference from their freshman year to their sophomore year. I want to continue to get stronger and maintain my confidence. When we play confident, we play our best.”