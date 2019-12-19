Miller paces UNC Greensboro past Vermont 54-53

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Isaiah Miller had 11 points and seven rebounds as UNC Greensboro beat Vermont 54-53 on Wednesday night.

Michael Hueitt Jr. had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (9-3). James Dickey added nine rebounds.

After falling behind 33-30 at the half, UNC Greensboro outscored Vermont 24-20 in the second half to earn the victory. Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half.

Anthony Lamb had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (7-5).

Stef Smith, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Catamounts, scored just four. He hit 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

UNC Greensboro matches up against Northern Kentucky at home on Saturday. Vermont faces Lipscomb at home on Friday.

