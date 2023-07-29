Miller Moss: ‘I’ve been dealt a strange hand’

The USC Trojans quarterback room is arguably the best in college football. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is back and looks like the top QB in the country. Five-star QB Malachi Nelson has everybody buzzing as Caleb’s potential replacement.

And, let’s not forget about Miller Moss. He might be down the depth chart, and the transfer of Williams and Nelson committing to USC have made his path even more difficult. But, despite all of that, he is bringing a fresh mindset for camp and the 2023 season (h/t R.J. Abeytia of 247Sports).

“I’ve been dealt a strange hand when it comes to my college career so far,” Moss said with a knowing smile. “Like I’ve said before, I have a tremendous commitment to this school and love for this university and this program. And I see myself accomplishing every goal I set when I got here although it may take a different path than I originally thought.

“As far as this season, just being in that room with Coach Riley and Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury is certainly very attractive,” Moss added. “Those are two of the most respected guys there are in this business in terms of coaching quarterbacks and developing quarterbacks. The pedigree of the guys they’ve been able to coach and also sharing a room and competing with Caleb is a huge advantage as well. If I’m going to go at it with anyone in practice, I’d love for it to be the Heisman Trophy winner.”

