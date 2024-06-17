What Miller Moss must improve on this season at USC

CBS Sports college football analyst Blake Brockermeyer is evaluating the men who will replace the six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Miller Moss is one of those men, replacing No. 1 pick Caleb Williams at USC.

Here’s Brockermeyer on Moss:

“Moss has a good arm and accuracy but often locks onto his primary target without progressing through his reads, which was evident in his limited action and led to turnovers against Louisville. This season, Moss needs to improve his ability to use his eyes to move defenders and go through progressions to avoid ball-hawking defenders. His success will depend on his ability to make these adjustments and utilize easy completions to backs.”

That is a fair assessment of what Moss needs to do. He’s good at checking down and making the short throw, but he does have to make sure he doesn’t telegraph his passes. He needs to look down the field without becoming easy for safeties and corners to read.

