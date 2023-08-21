Miller Moss made big forward strides in USC preseason camp

Everyone at USC wants Caleb Williams to produce another dominant season, but with an eye toward 2024, the Trojans need Miller Moss to improve.

One important part of this upcoming Saturday’s season-opening game against San Jose State is the allocation of playing time. USC needs to blow out San Jose State in the first half so that Miller Moss can get substantial playing time in the second half. Moss needs to be ready if anything happens to Caleb Williams. Moss also needs to grow and evolve so that he will be ready to take over this offense in 2024, when the Trojans move to the Big Ten.

USC coaches liked what they saw from Moss at USC preseason camp. Moss is growing as a leader, not just as a football player, as Trojan running back Austin Jones told R.J. Abeytia of 247Sports:

“Miller could play and start at any other college and probably be a contender for the Heisman as well,” Jones said. “His integrity and what he does and everything that he does every single day. I mean, he comes in and works hard, lifts hard, does everything the right way, and I think it’s gonna show for him eventually. His leadership and what he brings, it’s kind of the similar situation to me last year, as far as Miller cares more about the team itself than it is just about the individual.”

Abeytia noted that “USC got more out of its QB2 in training camp on and off the field than some teams get out of their starters.”

That’s an eye-opener. Miller Moss is earning trust at USC.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire