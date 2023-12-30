Miller Moss’s Holiday Bowl performance is an all-timer in USC’s rich history

Miller Moss delivered a special and historic USC bowl performance this week. His six-touchdown display against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl is obviously one of the greatest bowl performances by a USC quarterback.

We can debate where Moss’s performance ranks, but we know it’s up there.

College Sports Wire’s Ryan Haley put together this collection of great and notable USC quarterback performances in bowl games:

“Since (Pete) Carroll’s departure in 2009, USC has still put together five 10-win seasons, still impressive for the average program. However, the time between Carroll and Lincoln Riley tends to be brushed aside for the All-Americans who came before and after, especially at the quarterback position. In the spirit of Miller Moss’s six-touchdown performance in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, here’s a trip down memory lane for USC’s bowl quarterbacks since 2010.”

We hope you enjoy the gallery. We would point out that Sam Darnold’s comeback in the 2017 Rose Bowl against Penn State is hard to top as the best USC quarterback bowl performance of all time.

