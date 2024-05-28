Miller Moss heads into summer with more work to do at USC

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams went No. 1 to the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL draft. He will likely be replaced as the USC starting quarterback by Miller Moss, who has been waiting in the wings for the past few years under Lincoln Riley and watching his offense from the sidelines. The situation encompassing Moss and Jayden Maiava is a point of considerable interest at USC heading into the summer.

USC junior quarterback Miller Moss led the Trojans to a win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. Moss went 23 for 33 passing for 372 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in a bowl game.

The season ended well for USC but was a major disappointment overall with an 8-5 record, including losses to rivals UCLA and Notre Dame.

For a brief period of time in December, USC was projected to bring in former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who ended up at Ohio State as the starter this incoming season.

“I think Lincoln really wanted to see me play (in the Holiday Bowl) and then was going to make a decision,” Moss said, “because I think he wanted to see if what happened in the game confirmed his practice evaluation.”

Jayden Maiava was added by USC as competition for Moss. He committed to USC over Georgia in a drama filled offseason. The Honolulu native, last season at UNLV, threw for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while also rushing for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

After the way Miller played in the bowl game,” Riley said, “we felt extremely confident in him, and we really felt like there was not much of a need to really pursue anybody that was older,” . “We’re going to let those two guys duke it out.”

Maiava has some Drew Lock to his game with his 6-4, 220-pound frame and arm strength, but he needs to work on his intermediate game and accuracy.

Moss has physical limitations. He’s lighter, shorter, doesn’t have a cannon for an arm, and lacks high upside, but he reminds me a lot of Brock Purdy in terms of what he can do in the passing game and with his legs when needed.

USC QB Miller Moss tossing it at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat@RyanYoungRivals pic.twitter.com/YCsSOdeyfr — Rivals (@Rivals) May 25, 2024

Jayden Maiava to Makai Lemon for 17 yards for the first #USC touchdown today. Nice pass, nice catch. Good drive overall for Maiava, who completed 4 of 6 passes for 60 yards. pic.twitter.com/EyPEl5Rkip — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) April 20, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire