Miller Moss gets ready for his big USC moment in the Holiday Bowl

Get familiar with USC’s Holiday Bowl starting quarterback Miller Moss.

Life comes at you fast in college football, especially in 2023. One moment, Miller Moss was part of a quarterback room with former Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams and former five-star recruit Malachi Nelson. Now he’s the only scholarship QB on the roster and aiming to take charge.

The Southern California native is elated for the chance to step up and lead the USC Trojans (7-5) into battle as their starting quarterback against the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (10-3) in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego.

Speaking with the media, Moss explained some of the key differences in his preparation as the starting quarterback, versus what it was like as the No. 2.

“It’s obviously different,” Moss stated. “I think the only real difference is that I have more dialogue and say with Coach Riley over the game plan. But aside from that, I attack my preparation the same way.

“Because in that role as No. 2 quarterback, you always have to be prepared. So I’ll prepare the same way. I’ll lead the same way. I’m just excited again for this opportunity.”

When it comes to Malachi Nelson transferring: “I mean obviously everyone has to do what’s best for themselves,” . “We’re happy with the group we have here and whoever wants to be here is here and we’re excited to come together in that way.”

On playing against Louisville: “They’re a really good, solid team [and] obviously they had success this year. They’re good up front, they’re good in the secondary, so I’m excited to play against a good opponent.”

This will be Moss’ first career start at USC. In three games this season, he has completed 23 of 32 passes for 309 yards and threw for a touchdown against Nevada. Moss also has two rushing touchdowns on the year.

“I worked my whole life for this,” Moss said. “So I’m just excited to step into this role, and I’m very confident in our team.”

For the USC fans freaking out at the possibility of Miller Moss also transferring out with Malachi Nelson, I’ll say this.. Miller Moss is one of those kids who is going to be extremely successful with or without a NFL contract. Playing time has never dictated his stance as a… pic.twitter.com/I4r7FsldcP — D’Anton Lynn’s Disciple ✌🏽 (@DwaneRobinson4Q) December 18, 2023

Moss, before coming to USC, was a four-star quarterback at Bishop Alemany High in Mission Hills (California).

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound redshirt sophomore was the No. 112 player in the 2021 class and the 15th-rated quarterback behind Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Jaxson Dart and Kyle McCord, among others.

The Trojans only have a few days to go before they kick off against the Cardinals, with the Holiday Bowl set for December 27.

