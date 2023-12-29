Miller Moss came close to tying a record set by college football legend Joe Burrow

Miller Moss was great in the Holiday Bowl. How great? Check out this fact from Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire for some context:

“If there is one quarterback who set the standard for dominance in a bowl performance, it is former LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow.

“Against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2019-20 Chick fil a Peach Bowl, he threw a record seven touchdowns as the Tigers punched their ticket to the CFP national championship. They would defeat Clemson to claim the school’s fourth national championship.”

We know that Miller Moss threw six touchdown passes for USC against Louisville, putting him just one touchdown pass behind Burrow. It is really rather remarkable to contemplate how well Moss played in his first college start. It is also noteworthy that when Moss played extensively against Stanford in Week 2 of the season back on September 9, he and the USC offense struggled, scoring just one touchdown in the second half against a bad opponent.

Moss and USC came a long way in the Holiday Bowl. It’s a real source of optimism for the road ahead.

