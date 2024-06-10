Miller, Masih compete in U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier at Country Club of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing’s Drew Miller and Okemos’ Ian Masih and Aaroosh Patil competed at the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier at Country Club of Lansing on Monday. Miller, who is a Michigan State Men’s Golf signee ended the day shooting 73(+2).

Yardage 413 392 427 185 456 543 172 383 416 3387 415 122 595 360 407 514 355 210 373 3351 6738 Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 35 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 71 Miller, Drew 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 6 3 4 5 3 4 4 37 73

“I just didn’t putt quite good enough out there and you got to make a couple of putts to make it out of these qualifiers,” Miller said. “So I just need to move on and learn from it. I didn’t feel like I made any wrong decisions out there because I I know the course well enough, but at the end of the day, you have putt it good.”

Masih, who is an incoming senior from Okemos, MI carded a 74(+3).

Yardage 413 392 427 185 456 543 172 383 416 3387 415 122 595 360 407 514 355 210 373 3351 6738 Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 35 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 71 Masih, Ian 4 6 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 39 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 35 74

Aaroosh Patil carded 80(+9) today.

Yardage 413 392 427 185 456 543 172 383 416 3387 415 122 595 360 407 514 355 210 373 3351 6738 Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 35 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 71 Patil, Aaroosh 5 4 5 4 5 5 3 5 5 41 5 3 5 5 4 5 4 4 4 39 80

Miller, who graduated from East Lansing High School back in January is back in Michigan after spending some time down in Florida gearing up for his freshman year at Michigan State in the fall.

“I think I’ve got better mentally over the offseason and just a little bit more patient with my game,” Miller said. “I feel like I’m more prepared for college now. Besides golf, I just kind of learned how to live. I thought it was good to get a little different view on everything and not have my mom there to do everything for me.”

