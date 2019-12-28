Miller leads Utah St. over Eastern Oregon 129-61

LOGAN, Utah (AP) -- Brock Miller had 25 points as Utah State won its eighth consecutive home game, romping past Eastern Oregon 129-61 on Saturday.

Kuba Karwowski had 16 points and four assists for Utah State (13-2). Justin Bean added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Alphonso Anderson had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the hosts.

It was the first time this season Utah State scored at least 100 points.

Utah State posted a season-high 36 assists. Meanwhile, the Aggies forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Utah State scored 66 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jarek Schetzle had 13 points for the Mountaineers. Max McCullough added 12 points. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Jamal Heckard had six assists.

Utah State plays UNLV on the road on Wednesday.

