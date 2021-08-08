Miller hits 2 HRs, Phillies hold off Mets for 7th straight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brad Miller homered twice and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies withstood a ninth-inning rally for their seventh straight victory, 5-3 over the sinking New York Mets on Saturday.

Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer and doubled for the Phillies, who increased their NL East lead over New York to 1 1/2 games. It is Philadelphia’s longest winning streak since September 2012.

The Mets have lost six of seven and eight of 10. They had just two hits before Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar and James McCann started the ninth with three consecutive homers to match a club record.

Two more batters reached base before new closer Ian Kennedy struck out slumping Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis for his 18th save and second with the Phillies.

A double by pitcher Tylor Megill and an infield hit by Javier Báez that was scored a single but likely would’ve been an out if third baseman Alec Bohm could have cleanly transferred the ball from his glove to his hand were the only Mets hits through eight innings.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi had Kennedy ready to start the ninth, but he chose to bring in 25-year-old rookie lefty Mauricio Llovera after Miller’s solo homer in the eighth made it 5-0.

New York took advantage of Llovera, who was making his fifth career appearance, as Conforto, Villar and McCann lined shots in similar spots over the wall in right to pull the Mets to 5-3. Girardi then summoned Kennedy, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Rangers on July 30.

Kevin Pillar greeted him with a hard single to left, but pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil fouled out before Brandon Nimmo walked. Kennedy then whiffed Alonso and Davis to end it.

Alonso is hitless in his last 17 at-bats and the Mets are 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position during the first two games of the series.

