Miller happy to keep Bayonne crowd quiet

Ally Miller picked the perfect time to score his first Glasgow Warriors try as he raced 30 metres for the first of two touchdowns that earned a 12-11 win against Bayonne in the Champions Cup.

Seven days on from a disappointing home defeat to Northampton Saints, the Warriors put themselves right back in the hunt for a knockout place.

"It was definitely a strong reaction to last week’s result and it was fun, real fun out there," said 27-year-old back-rower Miller.

"We knew the crowd would be crazy and it was all about trying to silence them. We did a good job of that."

It was Miller’s first start of the season and only his 20th appearance since switching allegiance from Edinburgh - and he enjoyed a memorable score.

"George Turner took the last man out and I took on their wing on the outside," he explained. "He didn’t have the legs and I cheekily tried to run around to the posts.

"I’ve played sevens for Scotland and it was just part of a good team performance. We tried to get the ball wide and it worked out.

"We were all proud to put in a good performance for the fans who travelled out to watch us. There is a lot more to come from us."