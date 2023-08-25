Miller fires on all cylinders in season-opening win against Rockport-Fulton

Miller quarterback Trevor Long fired a 52-yard touchdown pass to Corey Holmes on the Bucs' first possession and it was off to the races as Miller went on to capture a 71-7 win against Rockport-Fulton on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

The Bucs wasted no time showcasing their depth after finishing with 665 yards of offense and two interceptions on defense in the first half.

Miller set the tone by scoring off of three Rockport turnovers in the first quarter with Long passing for 210 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and receiver Jaedyn Brown scoring three touchdowns on catches of 10, 5 and 21 yards.

Thursday's highlights

Miller scored 57 first-half points behind its efficient passing, running game and defense.

Running back Broderick Taylor paced the Bucs on the ground with two rushing touchdowns in the first half and Corey Holmes added a key 72-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, including a touchdown catch in the first quarter and another in the fourth for the Bucs' final score of the night.

Rockport-Fulton's lone touchdown came on a 55 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Howell to Dawson Philips in the first quarter.

Thursday's stars

Long passed for 262 yards and six touchdowns and Brown caught four passes for 51 yards and three touchdowns for Miller. Taylor led the Bucs' running game with 108 yards and two touchdowns and Holmes ran for a touchdown and caught five passes for 161 yards, including touchdowns catches of 52 and 36 yards. Landon Johnson and Jonah Stafford each recorded interceptions on defense for the Bucs with Stafford returning his 56 yards for a score in the first quarter. Christian Torres also scored on five-yard touchdown pass from Long and was perfect on nine extra point attempts. Rockport-Fulton's Howell completed five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Traey Alvarado paced the Pirates' running game with 62 yards on the ground.

They said it

Miller coach Justen Evans on the Bucs firing on all cylinders: "I was incredibly happy with their focus and we just have to continue to get better every single week and not get complacent. It's back to work tomorrow and getting ready for El Campo... In these type of games, you're looking for us not to get sloppy and as long as we do that, I will be happy... I just wanted our guys to execute, be sound and continue playing hard."

Miller quarterback Trevor Long on starting the season 1-0: "We came out great tonight and we just kept drilling and drilling. It's a great opening statement and now we're getting ready for El Campo next week. El Campo is a good program and it's going to be a good test for us."

Up next

Sinton at Rockport-Fulton 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; Miller at El Campo, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

