Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller made his first start for Scotland's U21s in a heavy defeat to Austria.

Scott Gemmill's side suffered a 5-0 loss in Wiener Neustadt on Friday, conceding four goals in the opening 17 minutes.

Seventeen-year-old Miller made 32 appearances for the Fir Park side last term, forcing his way into Gemmill's international squad.

He also has five caps at U19 level.