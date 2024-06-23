Miller’s cycle leads Rockers to 10-3 win

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After starting the season 2-9, the Rockers have won nine of their last 14 games, including a dominant 10-3 victory over the Battle Jacks on Saturday.

Green Bay lost game one of the two-game set with Battle Creek on Friday, falling 2-1 in extra innings. But just a day later, the Rockers hit back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches to jump out to a 3-1 lead. Once the advantage was cut in half, Green Bay posted another crooked number in the fourth frame to make it 6-2.

That lead would balloon thanks to a four-run fifth inning, which included a two-RBI triple off the bat of Sam Miller. The Columbia sophomore would go on to hit for Green Bay’s first cycle in franchise history (the Rockers were founded in 2007), finishing the day four-for-four with the same number of runs driven in.

Check out the highlights in the video above as the Rockers improve to 11-14 on the season.

