Millennium gearing up to face hungry Kellis team playing in first playoffs since 2016

Following their 41-14 loss to Mesa Desert Edge on Sept. 29, Goodyear Millennium coach Lamar Early and the Tigers were reeling.

The loss to Desert Edge came right on the heels of another big defeat the week prior, a 43-13 beatdown by Scottsdale Horizon. The Tigers were not heading in the direction that Early wanted to. Something had to change.

Attention to detail. Disciplined football. All three phases of the game. Those were the things Early wanted to focus on moving forward, and it certainly worked, as Millennium rounded into form right after the Desert Edge game. Millennium won their next three games in a row against Waddell Canyon View (49-35), Buckeye Verrado (24-10) and Peoria Sunrise Mountain (27-24).

“We really attacked that after the game against Desert Edge,” Early said. “Hats off to my coaching staff for dealing with adversity, injuries throughout this period of time and really coaching these players up, having them prepared. I have to give them credit. But also to the players for buying in and playing for each other knowing that this could be the last run. The mindset is we got to win the individual battle and go 1-0.”

On offense, Millennium features the duo of senior Jalen Dupree (729 rushing yards and four touchdowns) and junior Tayejion Player (549 rushing yards and four touchdowns) in the backfield. Senior Eric Riveria gets in on the action too as he also has 4 touchdowns on the year.

The Tigers will be without senior starting quarterback Titus Johnson, who injured his shoulder two games ago and is out. Johnson had 1,204 passing yards and 13 touchdowns before being injured. Junior Donovan DeLong steps in for Johnson and will get the start in the first round. It’s his third start of the season after filling in for Johnson against Perry on Sept. 8.

Getting to know Millennium's competition

Early and the Tigers will have to face a hungry Glendale Raymond S. Kellis program, which is in the midst of one its best seasons ever in school history at 9-1.

It’s the first playoff trip since 2016 for Kellis, and only the fifth ever for the school.

“There’s definitely a buzz around campus,” Kellis coach Ben Kullos said. “There’s a high, high level of excitement. Our school, our student body, are pretty fired up about this.”

The 2023 season has been a great rebound for Kellis, which went 1-27 from 2018 to 2020 under former coach Stephan Hogg. Kullos, coming over from Glendale Mountain Ridge as a 27-year-old defensive coordinator, took over from Hogg in 2021 and has quickly turned around the Cougars. It’s a full circle for Kullos, who went to school in the Peoria Unified School District from kindergarten to twelfth grade.

While fellow West Valley programs Peoria Liberty and Centennial get most of the spotlight, Kullos has quietly morphed Kellis in a top 5A team. Kullos has been able to lean on his peers in the area.

Sunrise Mountain coach Steve Decker actually coached Kullos in wrestling when he was a kid. Jason Golden, the former coach at Kellis who is now at Peoria down the road, has been a mentor to Kullos. So has Brian Belles, whose wife taught Kullos in grade school, from Glendale Cactus.

Taking on the job at Kellis

“I knew what the record was going in for the interview, I knew the state of the program,” Kullos said. “There were a couple points early on where I was like, ‘What did I get myself into?’ It’s such an undertaking that I definitely didn’t do it alone. Peoria Unified School District, out of seven high schools, I think five of them are in the playoffs. It’s a good district to be part of. You can bounce ideas off other coaches in the district that have had success. I’m thankful for the guys that I get to call and ask for advice from.”

Leading the way on offense this year for Kellis is a potent running game. While the stats are skewed due to the many blowout wins Kellis has had this season, make no mistake about it – like Millennium, this is a team that likes to run the ball. But the attack is more focused. The Cougars have one of the best rushers in 5A with junior quarterback Ronald Coty III, who has 1,038 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the season.

One of the biggest questions heading into the game for Kullos and the Cougars is how they will respond to the playoff atmosphere and intensity that’s expected. Since the lone 33-26 loss to Peoria on Sept. 1, Kellis hasn’t faced much adversity as it romped its way through the 5A Central Valley conference.

They played an overtime game against Trevor G. Browne at the end of September, which resulted in a 44-43 win. But it’s been six weeks since Kellis has truly been tested.

“I think the kids know what’s at stake,” Kullos said. “They’ve known what’s at stake. Our strength of the schedule is what it is. I told the kids back in week 5 that if you guys want this playoff thing to happen, every game is a must-win. We’ve been in playoff mode.”

“But we also had to rally back against Peoria after digging ourselves in a hole and playing the worst five minutes of football I think I’ve ever seen. And we almost had a chance to tie the game,” Kullos added. “Against Trevor Browne, that game was a three-score lead at one point in the fourth quarter with eight minutes left and it was just a colossal collapse on our behalf. That’s the type of game that sticks with you, so our kids know how to play in close games, they know how to finish. But we also know the challenge ahead.”

There’s a lot riding on this game for Kellis. The school is not historically known for producing winning football teams. There are members of this team who watched the varsity team go winless when they were freshmen.

A win would go a long way for the first-time coach in just his third season on the job and the school itself.

“It’s an opportunity to go out there and be that first team to win a playoff game,” Kullos said. “None of that is going to come easy. Millennium’s a great football team. It’s not supposed to be easy. This is going to be the best team we’ve played so far.”

