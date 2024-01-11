Millbury Milestones: Basketball coaches Steve Reno and Jim Donnelly each approaching 400 wins

Millbury girls' basketball coach Steve Reno talks to his team during a game against Grafton on Monday.

Two coaches, same school, same sport, same monumental milestone within reach.

Steve Reno, whose girls’ basketball coaching career at Millbury High has spanned four decades, is one win shy of becoming the 20th Central Mass. coach to record at least 400 career victories. The Woolies host a very strong Northbridge squad Friday night.

Millbury boys' basketball coach Jim Donnelly calls to the team versus Shepherd Hill last Saturday.

Jim Donnelly, who is in his has fifth season coaching the Woolies and 27th overall, had 397 wins heading into Thursday’s game against defending Division 4 state champion Wareham at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield.

“It’s pretty cool that Jimmy and I are that close,” Reno said.

Millbury girls' basketball coach Steve Reno strategizes during a timeout Wednesday at Shepherd Hill as his assistants (from left) Brooke Nadeau, Michelle Desrosiers and Keryn Reno, look on and his players listen in.

Relationships special for Reno

Reno, 54, played basketball at Auburn High and, for two seasons at the junior varsity level, at WPI before getting into coaching.

He landed his first varsity job after being hired by then-Millbury athletic director David Roach in the summer of 1998 on the recommendation of the late Stephen Romasco, the longtime Sutton boys’ basketball coach who had brought Reno aboard to coach the Sammies junior high team.

“Talk about being in the right place at the right time,” Reno said.

This is Reno’s 25th season coaching the Woolies ‒ it’d be 26 if not for the 2020-21 campaign being canceled due to COVID ‒ and his career mark stands at 399-148 (.729).

Millbury coach Steve Reno outlines a plan for his team during a timeout vs Mashpee during a D4 state quarterfinal in 2022.

His teams captured six Central Mass. championships and have advanced to five state finals, most recently in 2022 in the second year of the statewide tournament format. One is also a number he’s proud of.

“The fact that it’s all been at one school has been great,” Reno said. “In addition to my own kids, there have been so many kids that I’ve coached that are lifelong friends. We reminisce when we see each other. I just got invited to another wedding.

“Things like that make it special, too, because it’s not just about throwing a ball into a net. It’s the relationships, not just my own family being involved in it, but with all my ex-players.”

Reno, who has taught middle school social studies since he arrived in Millbury, where he now makes his home, initially wasn’t sure if he’d be hired to coach the girls’ or boys’ basketball team.

Millbury girls' basketball coach Steve Reno during a game against Grafton on Monday.

Girls it was, which was great because he and his wife, Paula, have three of them. Keryn, a 2016 graduate, and twins Kelsey and Shannon, 2020 grads, all played for their dad while mom continues to keep a neat and accurate scorebook.

Keryn is now an assistant on her dad’s staff while Shannon is the starting point guard at WPI, where Kelsey is player/president of the Engineers’ women’s club team.

“All of us are still involved in the game and that’s really been the best part of it,” Reno said. “I enjoy it, but the fact that everyone else also enjoyed it along with me made it extra special. And that obviously contributes to why I still do it at this stage, because it’s a family thing.”

Reno didn’t want to mention any of the many, many talented players he’s coached by name for fear of forgetting somebody, but did make a point to recognize Michelle Desrosiers, his JV/varsity assistant of 20 or so years, for her knowledge and loyalty.

Millbury boys' basketball coach Jim Donnelly calls out to his team in a Division 4 Round of 16 playoff last season.

Plenty of memories for Donnelly

Donnelly’s wife, Jena (Murray), who played basketball at Sutton and Worcester State, where the two met, recently started wondering where her husband stood on the victory count.

“Then she made me sit down and go over it,” Donnelly, 51, said with a laugh. “So we did it, and it really is a great exercise in recalling some of the players, the teams. That part was awesome. ... It just speaks to the teams you’ve had.”

Donnelly, who hails from Hull and resides in Millbury, had a terrific run at Worcester State, where he was coached by Tom Moore, played with the likes of North coach Al Pettway and helped the Lancers reach the NCAA Division 3 Tournament in 1994.

He was hired to coach down-and-out Oxford in 1996 and, in the first of his nine seasons with the Pirates, went winless.

Millbury coach Jim Donnelly reacts to a call during a Clark Tournament semifinal game in 2023.

“I have wins I have appreciation for because my first season I was 0-17,” Donnelly said. “I know the struggle. I know what losing by 40 or 50 can be like.

“All my starts were rebuilds, so I know what the struggle is like, and I do understand when you’re winning it’s such a great feeling and you should appreciate it because a lot goes into it.”

The Pirates went on to win a Clark Tournament title in 2000, their first in 20 years and their last since.

Donnelly then spent 13 successful seasons at Sutton, the first in 2005-06 when he arrived in a close-knit community still coping with the sudden and tragic death of Romasco and inherited a team that had graduated its top six players.

The Sammies won four Clark championships and a pair of Central Mass. Division 3 championships, in 2009 and ’18, before Donnelly headed home to revive a struggling Millbury program.

It also afforded him the opportunity to coach his sons, Kenny and Jimmer, both of whom currently start for the Woolies, who are 7-1 and coming off an appearance in the Division 4 state semifinals.

No matter the team, the primary objective has remained unchanged from season to season.

“The No. 1 goal I think we always say for the teams I’ve coached is we want to make a memorable basketball season because high school sports are such a tremendous part of a lot of kids lives,” said Donnelly, who has taught English at South since 1999.

Donnelly is especially proud of the fact six of his former players have gone on to coach with him.

They are Matt Davis (Oxford player/Sutton coach), Ryan Hopkins (Oxford/Millbury), Rob Magner (Sutton/Sutton), Anthony McDonald (Oxford/Millbury), Joe McNeil (Sutton/Sutton), and Rob Phillipo (Oxford/Millbury).

“The players still want to be involved with the program and pay it forward,” Donnelly said. “That part is really special and kind of speaks to maybe we’re doing the right things, although it’s not always perfect.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Millbury basketball coaches are each closing in on 400 career wins