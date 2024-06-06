Mill Rats supply 4 runs in 10th to defeat Bombers

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. – Peyton Starr, Cael Magill and Garrett Pancione each provided consecutive run-scoring singles as the Johnstown Mill Rats scored four runs in the 10th inning to defeat the Dubois County Bombers Wednesday night.

Pancione drove in two runs with his hit.

Johnstown scored twice in the seventh and once in the eighth to force a 6-all tie and extra innings.

Starr finished 5-for-6 with a double and three RBIs. Landon Meyer went 4-for-5 with three runs scored. Colton Ayres scored three runs and drove in two. Joey Perry also drove in a pair of runs.

Johnstown starter George Henkel allowed one run over four innings, striking out four batters. Mac Yarbrough earned the victory, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Tyler Elliott notched the two-out save.

Jonny Marquez drove in two runs for Dubois County, which scored twice in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to lead 6-3. Jace Burton tripled.