New Mill Rats skipper eager to open season

With the Johnstown Mill Rats’ 2024 Prospect League schedule set to open Tuesday, the energy from the club’s third manager – Josh Merrill – is easy to pick up, even over the phone.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Mill Rats and what they’re doing,” Merrill said. “The local ownership has been an awesome thing. I’ve been following it from afar in Iowa, seeing what they’ve done. Seeing how they got the city rallied around it got me excited as well.”

Wait. Iowa?

Merrill – the coach at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa – credited an online connection for tipping him off to the Mill Rats’ job opening that he eventually filled from roughly 900 miles away.

“Our strength coach (Carter Hohn, of Full Send Performance Training in Jerome), we do remote work through him,” Merrill said. “He lives 10 miles from Johnstown. Oddly enough, when I saw the position, I called him and asked what he thought about the Mill Rats. He told me some really awesome things.

“I said, ‘If you know someone around the area, let me know. I’m not going to look enticing 13 hours away in Iowa.’ He put some feelers out for me and got the ownership knowing who I was. Kind of knowing the right person got me here.”

The Iowa community college’s Trojans finished 24-32 under Merrill in 2024, ending their campaign in the NJCAA Region 11 Tournament May 10.

The Mill Rats finished 24-34 this past season, taking fourth in the Ohio River Valley Division. Johnstown will again share the four-team division with the Prospect League’s two-time defending champion Chillicothe Paints (41-17 in 2023), the Champion City Kings (29-29 in 2023) and the Lafayette Aviators (28-29 in 2023).

Merrill said the team’s roster will see evolution from the first pitch Tuesday to the final out of the regular season July 31 at Lafayette.

“I think collegiate summer ball is a natural turnover,” Merrill said. “You have pitchers on pitch counts. They are looking to throw whatever their pitch count is, so when that hits their inning limit, they’re going to move on and we’re going to find someone else.

“We’re going to have some reinforcements coming. Some guys are getting done with super regionals in Division II.

“Some guys are finishing with their conference tournaments at the Division I level. We’re going to see some new faces every couple of days.”

While making Sargent’s Stadium at the Point his field of dreams for the summer, Merrill is hoping that a loose atmosphere tips close decisions in the Mill Rats’ favor.

“I want guys to be loose,” Merrill said. “You’re going to see some personalities come out. I want guys to have fun. I want guys to be themselves.

“From an offensive standpoint, we’re going to try to create chaos on the base paths. We’re going to try to put defenses on their heels, where they’re having to make plays and to always be on defense.

“Sometimes when you get into swing mode, you can kind of sit there and just be ready to take anything, where if you’re putting guys in overdrive and thinking through every situation, that’s where it gets fun for us as an offense.”

While Merrill is hoping that life is fun in the clubhouse and dugout more often than not, let’s not get carried away with the team’s on-field identity.

“I don’t think we’re going to be quite ‘Banana Ball,’ " Merrill said, referencing the barnstorming Savannah Bananas, “but I want guys to lean into who they are. Some people get into the habit of wanting every single player on the roster to be just like them. I don’t want everyone to be a carbon copy of me.

“I’m a high-energy guy; I show up every day to the park excited to be there, but I want guys to lean into who they are. The guy who turns to the dugout and says, ‘Let’s go,’ after a strikeout, I want him to lean into that. The guy who is super-quiet and just be who you are and go perform and be quiet, that’s cool, too.”

In coming to Johnstown with his family, the Wichita, Kansas, native noticed physical differences in the terrain, but has noticed a similar collective personality in the region’s residents.

“Being from Kansas, Iowa, in the Midwest, mountains are not something you see on an everyday basis,” Merrill said.

“For my wife and my kids and I, that’s something we don’t see often. Just driving in, it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is different. We’re not seeing cornfields and straight roads.’ We love it. It’s a cool place. It’s nice to be some place different for two months.

“Johnstown is similar to (the Midwest) in terms of the people. Everyone is very inviting. Everyone’s got that Midwestern nice. We obviously went east, but we didn’t go that far east because everyone has been inviting and has welcomed us in.”

