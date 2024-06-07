Mill Rats score 9 runs over final 2 innings, but fall to Thrillbillies

MARION, Ill. – The Johnstown Mill Rats trailed by 10 runs early in Thursday's Prospect League contest, then tallied nine runs over the final two innings to fall 14-12 to the Thrillville Thrillbillies.

Johnstown outhit Thrillville 19-9, but the Thrillbillies drew 16 walks and were hit by two pitches.

Jack Porter led Thrilliville, which led 11-1 in the third, with two hits, including a double, and five RBIs. Josh Griffin doubled twice and drove in two runs. Bryson Arnette doubled and plated two runs. Brendan Brock (three runs) and Kaleb Herbert (two RBIs) each added a two-bagger.

Johnstown scored four runs in the eighth to trail 11-7, but Thrillville tacked on three more in the bottom of the eighth. The Mill Rats produced five runs in the ninth to set the final. Johnstown brought the tying run to the plate, but struck out.

Logan Myers and Peyton Starr each collected three hits for the Mill Rats. Starr doubled twice, homered and drove in six runs. Myers added a two-bagger and a stolen base. Landon Meyer compiled three RBIs, three runs and two knocks. Johnstown received two hits each from Colton Ayres, Max Humphrey, Parker Martin, Garrett Pancione and Connor Roche.