Mill Rats, Sargent's Stadium to host local Pitch, Hit and Run event

The Johnstown Mill Rats and Sargent’s Stadium at the Point will host a local event in Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit and Run contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The program is a free event for boys and girls, consisting of a series of movements important in either baseball or softball. Participants will compete in age 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 or 13-14 divisions with the age cutoff set Nov. 25.

Players will be tested, with their measurements from the competition scored for points. Based on the scores, participants may advance from the local event to a team championship and then to finals at the World Series.

To register, visit pitchhitrun2024.leagueapps.com/events/4186823-johnstown-mill-rats

For more information, call 814-535-1305 or email the Mill Rats at johnstownmillrats@gmail.com.