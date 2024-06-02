Mill Rats post 2nd straight shutout victory for 4-1 start

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats posted their second straight shutout victory Saturday night with a 3-0 triumph over the Lafayette Aviators at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.

Johnstown improved to 4-1 in front of 532 fans Saturday night. The game last two hours and 26 minutes.

The Mill Rats won 3-0 Friday night at Chillicothe. Johnstown has not allowed a run over the past 18 innings. The Mill Rats have not made an error over the past 21 frames.

Four Mill Rats hurlers combined on the shutout, permitting five hits. Graeme Rios allowed one hit and struck out one batter over the first five innings. Brock Depute and Seth Stover each supplied a scoreless frame. William Oczkowski finished with a two-inning save. Only two strikeouts were recorded. The Mill Rats' defense totaled 25 outs in the field without making an error.

The Mill Rats' Peyton Starr provided a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning. Colton Ayres added a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Johnstown's Ayres, Parker Martin and Garrett Pancione each produced two hits. Martin and Logan Myers contributed a double apiece.

Jack Taulman led Lafayette with two hits. Tucker Platt doubled.

Johnstown hosts Lafayette at 3 p.m. Sunday to conclude the two-game series.