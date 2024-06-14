Mill Rats pop CornBelters after delayed return to city, late start to game

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Separate circumstances beyond the control of the Johnstown Mill Rats delayed their return to the city following a lengthy road trip and also the start of Thursday’s game against the Normal CornBelters by 37 minutes.

Once the Mill Rats were able to take command of events at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, they opened with a bang and never let up in an 8-3 win over Normal at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

“We had a little umpire issue (to cause the 37-minute delay),” Mill Rats manager Josh Merrill said. “A guy couldn’t be here, so we scrambled around to find someone. We tell our guys all of the time, ‘We can control what we can control.’ Can’t control when the umpire gets here. What we can control is when he says, ‘Play ball.’

“That’s when we take care of business.”

Johnstown, playing at home for the first time since June 2, had to wait just a bit longer to get back home following Wednesday’s loss at Chillicothe.

Thursday’s win started a seven-game homestand for the Mill Rats.

“We actually got back this afternoon,” Merrill said. “We stayed in Chillicothe last night due to bus driver hours. Tonight will be nice. We get to stay in our own beds, and we get to do that for a couple of days.”

Johnstown (8-6) saw right-hander George Henkel strike out the side – all on swinging third strikes – before greeting Normal’s Lane Funneman with eight batters in the bottom of the frame, plating four runs in the process. Jack Newman’s double off the wall in left chased in Parker Martin a batter before Carter Rust singled in Wesley Parker and Newman. Austin Stalker’s double to right-center field brought in Rust, giving the Mill Rats a 4-0 lead.

Henkel, who fanned six batters over 82 pitches in five innings while coughing up four hits, a base on balls and three hit batsmen, didn’t let the early run support go to waste.

“It helped me keep loose,” Henkel said. “A nice, empty mind. I know my team’s bats are going to do it for me. At the end of the day, I’m trying to get the ball to my teammates, throw strikes and do my job.”

Normal fashioned a reply in the second, loading the bases on Chase Mason’s single to left a batter before William Flanigan rolled into a 3-2-3 double play to quell the threat.

Johnstown added to its lead when Parker singled in Cael Magiil two batters before Rust reached on a fielding error, allowing Parker to cross the plate.

Henkel danced out of danger in the third when a pair of errors with two outs were negated as the right-hander fanned Landen Johnson.

Normal (6-9) dented the lead in the fourth as Flanigan slapped a single to center to push in Zach Zychowski.

Henkel again navigated away from a possible CornBelters rally in the fifth when he coaxed a pop fly to a sprinting Landon Meyer from Zychowski with the bases loaded.

“He threw really well,” Merrill said. “Under the circumstances of him getting loose and staying loose, he did a great job.”

The Mill Rats closed their scoring in the seventh against P.J. Rogan – an ambidextrous pitcher who completed his first season at Sacred Heart University earlier this spring. Newman singled in Martin while Stalker lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Parker.

Newman had three hits and two RBIs to pace the Johns- town attack, which saw Parker add two of his own while scoring three times. Rust and Stalker also had two RBIs apiece.

Normal scratched across single runs in the eighth and ninth innings on a single by Eddie Ledamenti and a sacrifice fly from Johnson, respectively.

Tyler Castro, Mason and Flanigan each had two hits for the CornBelters.

