Mill Rats looking for host families

May 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Are you interested in welcoming a college-age athlete into your home for a few weeks and into your life for possibly years to come? Do you like baseball? Do you have a spare bedroom?

Then you can become a host family for a Johnstown Mill Rats player during the upcoming Prospect League season.

The organization is looking for 10 to 15 hosts for when the team members are in town from around May 24 until the end of July.

"It does not take up a lot of time," Mill Rats General Manager Sarah Rex said. "It's a very short season. The players spend half the season on the road as it is."

Hosts can be families with children, couples or individuals.

There are some guidelines regarding food, laundry and sleeping arrangements.

Perks, such as season tickets and discounts on Mill Rats merchandise, are included. But, for the most part, it is all about trying to make the player's experience enjoyable and memorable.

"It really helps the players fall in love with Johnstown and see how much backing and support they have from the community," Rex said.

Jessica Murphy, from Richland Township, and her family hosted two players last season and called it an "incredible experience."

"What we enjoyed the most was being able to mentor and offer guidance to these boys who are at a very vulnerable stage in their life," Murphy said. "They're getting ready to finish college. Are they going to continue playing baseball? Are they going to go onto further education? Are they going to go into the workforce?

"Being able to talk with them endlessly and share our experience was definitely enjoyable."

More information about the program can be found at millrats.com/community/host-a- player.

Rex can be reached at 814-535-1305 or sarahr@millrats.com.