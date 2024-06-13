Mill Rats fall to Paints to conclude road trip

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Clay Burdette and Samuel Fabian each drove in two runs as the Chillicothe Paints defeated the Johnstown Mill Rats 4-2 Wednesday night.

Fabian homered in the second to give the Paints a 2-1 lead. Burdette produced an RBI single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Jhors Gomez and Cole Raile each collected two hits.

Chillicothe’s Garrett Helsel fanned nine batters in 6 1/3 innings. Cayden Robinson earned the save, striking out four over the final 2 2/3 frames.

Johnstown scored on a Garrett Pancione RBI double in the second and Peyton Starr’s run-scoring groundout in the fifth.

Johnstown’s Ian Korn allowed three runs and struck out six batters in 3 2/3 innings in the loss.

The Mill Rats return home at 7 p.m. Thursday against Normal.