Mill Rats end 3-game losing streak with 9th-inning rally at Kings

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – A five-run ninth inning helped the Johnstown Mill Rats end a three-game losing streak as they defeated the host Champion City Kings 8-6 Sunday.

In the ninth, Cael Magill singled and Landon Meyer doubled. Colton Ayres drove in a run as he reached on an error. Peyton Starr followed with an RBI single. Max Humphrey added a knock, which included an error by the center fielder and allowed Ayres to score the tying run.

Connor Roche drove in the go-ahead run with a single. Chance Satcho capped the frame with a sacrifice fly to center.

Humphrey and Joey Perry (home run, two RBIs) totaled three hits. Ayres (home run, two RBIs) and Magill finished with two knocks apiece.

Johnstown starter Scott Templeton fired four shutout innings and struck out four batters. Conor Thiele earned the victory with two scoreless frames. Mac Yarbrough notched the save as he fanned two batters in the ninth.

Champion City left two runners on in the bottom of the ninth.

Johnstown led 2-0 after the top of the fifth, but the Kings tallied five runs in the bottom half to lead 5-2.

Braylen Blomquist doubled among his two hits for the Kings. Lucas Day added two knocks. Quintin Reep drove in two runs.