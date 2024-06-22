Mill Rats drop second straight game in 10 innings to Dans

DANVILLE, Ill. – The Danville Dans scored on a wild pitch and Graham Mastros’ RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to hand the Johnstown Mill Rats a 10-9 defeat Friday night.

It was Johnstown’s second straight loss in extra innings.

Johnstown’s Wesley Parker walked with the bases loaded in the 10th to lead 9-8.

Danville led 2-0 after the first inning. Johnstown tallied four runs in the top of the third, but the Dans rallied for four of their own in the bottom half to lead 6-4.

Johnstown scored four times in the fifth to lead 8-6, but Danville tallied single runs in the sixth and eighth to force extra innings.

Colton Ayres (double), Max Humphrey and Connor Roche each led Johnstown with three hits. Landon Meyer and Parker (two RBIs) collected two knocks apiece.