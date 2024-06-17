Mill Rats drop both ends of a doubleheader to Paints on Father's Day

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It was a tough day at the ballpark for the Johnstown Mill Rats Sunday afternoon as the visiting Chillicothe Paints swept a doubleheader at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point by scores of 2-0 and 10-4.

Johnstown (9-9) had a chance to regain the top spot in the Prospect League Northeast Division, but the Mill Rats now trail the first-place Paints (11-5) by three games in the first-half standings.

The opener was a pitchers’ duel that saw Johnstown haunted by missed opportunities, as the Mill Rats stranded eight runners on base.

“I thought we pitched really well in Game 1, but we didn’t quite hit as well as we needed to get the job done,” said Johnstown manager Josh Merrill.

“We’ve got to find a way to get that big hit with runners on.”

Chillicothe’s Noah Williamson (2-0) pitched 52/3 scoreless innings to earn the win, striking out six and walking two while surrendering six hits.

Cayden Robinson then retired the final four batters in order to pick up his second save of the season.

“Credit their pitchers for throwing strikes,” Merrill said.

The Mill Rats had a chance to get on the board in the bottom of the third. Colton Ayres, who finished 3-for-4 for Johnstown, doubled with one out and Landon Meyer followed with an infield single. A fielder’s choice then put runners at second and third with two down, but Williamson retired Dom Krupinski on a grounder to end the inning.

Chillicothe scored the only two runs of the game in the top of the fourth. Consecutive one-out singles by Eric Colaco and Cameron Bowen were followed by a wild pitch that advanced the runners to second and third.

Felix Polanco’s sacrifice fly put the Paints on top, and Jhors Gomez then lined a double to left-center field that plated Bowen. Colaco had three of Chillicothe’s eight hits.

The Mill Rats later put the tying runs on base in the fifth on a one-out Ayres single and a Meyer walk, but Williamson again worked out of trouble to keep Johnstown scoreless.

The nightcap saw Chillicothe jump out to a 4-0 lead before the Mill Rats pulled within one with a three-run fifth- inning rally. However, the Paints put the contest out of reach after erupting for six runs in the top of the seventh.

“We fought back as an offense after getting down early and pitched well enough to stay in the game, but the wheels kind of fell off in the seventh inning,” Merrill said.

Chillicothe outhit Johnstown 12-5.

Alex Monile, Gomez and Ben Schechterman each tallied a pair of hits for the Paints.

A two-run double in the top of the first by Graham Solak got things going for Chillicothe. In the next frame, Colaco’s run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder followed by a two-out RBI double from Gomez made it 4-0. The Paints could have added another run on the play, but Parker Martin’s relay throw gunned down Colaco at the plate to end the inning.

Johnstown got back into the game in the fifth. Carter Rust singled with one out, and Krupinski then launched a two-run shot just inside the foul pole over the left-field screen to put the Mill Rats on the board.

Peyton Starr then doubled, and two-out walks to Jack Newman and Joey Perry loaded the bases. Wes Parker was then hit by a pitch to force in the third Johnstown run, but Chance Satcho’s liner was snared by second baseman Gomez to end the rally.

Six hits, a walk and a Johnstown error fueled Chillicothe’s decisive seventh-inning surge. A two-run double by Bowen was the key hit that stretched the margin to four runs.

The Mill Rats begin a two-game homestand at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Thrillville Thrillbillies.