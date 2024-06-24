Mill Rats drop 4th straight game

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Adrian Lopez provided a go-ahead two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Terre Haute REX defeated the Johnstown Mill Rats 4-3 Sunday.

Lopez later scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 4-2. Lopez finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Lopez broke open a scoreless game with an RBI single in the third.

Johnstown’s Austin Stalker blasted a two-run homer in the seventh for a 2-1 lead.

Dom Krupinski hit a solo shot in the ninth to set the final. Krupinski totaled two hits. Wesley Parker doubled.

Terre Haute starter Dylan Zentko fanned 10 batters and allowed two hits in six shutout innings.

Johnstown starter Graeme Rios permitted one run over five innings.

The Mill Rats have lost four straight games and are 10-13. Johnstown travels to Champion City Monday night and host Illinois Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday.