Mill Rats drop 3rd straight game in final inning, this time to the REX

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Gabe Wright concluded a memorable night as he provided a walk-off single to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Terre Haute REX’s 10-9 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats Saturday night.

It was Johnstown’s third straight loss coming in the final inning. The Mill Rats lost in the 10th inning Thursday and Friday.

Wright went 3-for-4 with four runs, two homers and seven RBIs. Nomar Garcia chipped in three hits and two RBIs. Cooper Jauz provided two knocks, including a double. Wally Diaz doubled.

Wright hit a two-run homer to center in the fourth, and blasted a grand slam to left-center field in the fifth. Terre Haute led 8-6 in the fifth. Johnstown tied it up with two runs in the seventh. Terre Haute went back ahead in the eighth, but Peyton Starr’s RBI fielder’s choice in the ninth forced a 9-all tie.

Carter Rust went 4-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs for Johnstown. He homered to right-center field in the fourth. Landon Meyer added three doubles and two RBIs. Max Humphrey chipped in two hits.