Mill Rats blank Kings in shortened game

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Connor Roche scored twice on sacrifice flies as the Johnstown Mill Rats blanked the Champion City Kings 2-0 in six innings Tuesday at Carlton Davidson Stadium.

The game was delayed 20 minutes because of rain in the area and eventually called with Johnstown (5-2) leading 2-0.

Roche, who had two of the Mill Rats’ three hits, scored in the third when Parker Martin lofted a fly ball to center off Champion City’s Luke Swanger. In the fifth, Roche crossed the plate on a sac fly from Landon Meyer off the Kings’ Wesley Culley.

The runs came in support of Johnstown hurlers Ian Korn and Matthew Benton, who combined to limit Champion City to four hits. Korn fanned eight batters over three innings on the mound.

Johnstown continues its westward swing with a one-game stop at the Dubois County Bombers Wednesday.