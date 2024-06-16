Mill Rats beat Paints to begin Prospect League series

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Zach Sharshel allowed two hits and one run, and struck out eight batters over six strong innings as the Johnstown Mill Rats beat the Chillicothe Paints 9-3 Saturday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

Johnstown (9-7) scored three runs each in the fourth and sixth innings.

Austin Stalker doubled and drove in three runs for Johnstown. Garrett Pancione and Peyton Starr each produced two hits. Dom Krupinski plated two runs. Pancione, Chance Satcho, Stalker and Starr provided one double apiece. Cael Magill stole two bases.

Johnstown’s Matthew Benton fanned two batters over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Owen Wilfong tossed a perfect ninth.

In the third, a hit batter and walk forced in two runs as Johnstown led 2-0.

Eric Colaco’s RBI triple in the fourth brought Chillicothe within 2-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Landon Meyer and Starr produced run-scoring singles. Krupinski’s sacrifice fly increased the lead to 5-1.

Satcho’s RBI double in the fifth lifted the advantage to 6-1.

In the sixth, Stalker drove home two runs with a double to left-center field. Pancione added an RBI single to left.

Jhors Gomez drove in two runs for Chillicothe in the seventh. Alex Monile doubled.

The teams meet for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Note: The Mill Rats have announced Artrell Hawkins Jr. and Edward Stetz were the top two vote getters and will be honored as the third class added to the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point Walk of Fame.

The Tribune-Democrat sponsors the promotion in conjunction with the Johnstown Mill Rats in the Prospect League.

Hawkins is a former Bishop McCort Catholic football standout who played four years at the University of Cincinnati before the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Hawkins played in the NFL with the Bengals (1988-2003), Carolina Panthers (2004) and New England Patriots (2005-06). He had 489 career tackles with 11 interceptions in 122 NFL games. Hawkins is a member of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.

Stetz is a Greater Johnstown High School graduate who is the all-time leading tackler in Wake Forest University football history. From 1969-71, Stetz made 460 tackles, including 203 in 1971. The linebacker had 271 career solo stops. He played on Wake Forest’s 1970 Atlantic Coast Conference championship team and has been inducted into the Wake Forest University Sports and Cambria County Sports halls of fame.